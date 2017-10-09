Lennar Corporation (LEN) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Lennar Corporation were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 32.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 47.6% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) opened at 55.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $56.78.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lennar Corporation had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Lennar Corporation’s payout ratio is 4.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on Lennar Corporation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar Corporation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Lennar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

