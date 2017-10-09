Legal & General Group Plc Has $344,000 Position in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE:FHB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $118,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 308.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 90.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $257,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE FHB) opened at 29.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

