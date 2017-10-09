Commerzbank Ag set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of LEG Immobilien AG in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS AG set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien AG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.71 ($113.78).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG) opened at 84.955 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €68.28 and a 1-year high of €86.89. The company has a market capitalization of €5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €84.09 and a 200-day moving average of €82.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LEG Immobilien AG (LEG) PT Set at €100.00 by Commerzbank Ag” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/leg-immobilien-ag-leg-pt-set-at-100-00-by-commerzbank-ag.html.

