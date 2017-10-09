Leerink Swann Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.21.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE TMO) opened at 193.21 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $194.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post $9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Leerink Swann Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/leerink-swann-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $5,280,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.97, for a total value of $65,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,738 shares of company stock worth $9,302,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.