Leerink Swann Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann increased their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ GILD) opened at 82.14 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,174,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,819 shares of company stock worth $39,298,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

