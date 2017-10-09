Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $353,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS AG raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/laurel-wealth-advisors-inc-reduces-position-in-magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp.html.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.91. 89,514 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $619.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.