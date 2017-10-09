Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,525 SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. National Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) traded down 0.62% during trading on Monday, reaching $87.77. 791,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. SPDR S&P Biotech has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $88.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

SPDR S&P Biotech Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

