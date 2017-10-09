Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.21. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum Inc. alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cowen and Company set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-15-per-share.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,500.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,598,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,946,000 after buying an additional 7,306,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 20.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,906,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,638,000 after buying an additional 2,578,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,748,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,727,000 after buying an additional 2,250,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 153.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after buying an additional 1,434,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 1,263,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE LPI) traded up 0.64% during trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,283 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.44.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.