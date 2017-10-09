Lamb Weston Holdings’ (LW) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $50.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on Lamb Weston Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE LW) opened at 49.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lamb Weston Holdings had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $817.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 705,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

