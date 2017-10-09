Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) opened at 15.81 on Monday. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $16.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $94.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of -0.04.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company of Lake Shore Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans and other loans. The real estate loans consist of residential one- to four-family, home equity, commercial and construction loans. The Bank’s other loans consists of commercial and consumer loans.

