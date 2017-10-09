L-3 Communications Holdings’ (LLL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLL. BidaskClub raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.27.

Get L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE LLL) opened at 189.38 on Friday. L-3 Communications Holdings has a 12 month low of $132.38 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.15.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. L-3 Communications Holdings had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. L-3 Communications Holdings’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L-3 Communications Holdings will post $8.89 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “L-3 Communications Holdings’ (LLL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/l-3-communications-holdings-lll-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-royal-bank-of-canada-2.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. L-3 Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Ralph Dambrosio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $901,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $4,190,810.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

L-3 Communications Holdings Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.