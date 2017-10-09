L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,342,901,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,734,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,069,000 after buying an additional 313,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,677,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,919,000 after buying an additional 132,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 80.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,114,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,372,000 after buying an additional 944,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 882,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,381,000 after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $4,190,810.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude R. Canizares sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $541,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,622 shares of company stock worth $13,649,909. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Drexel Hamilton raised L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.27.

Shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) opened at 189.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.39. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. L-3 Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. L-3 Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

About L-3 Communications Holdings

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

