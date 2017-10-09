Korea Investment CORP Acquires 92,841 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,841 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $83,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 341,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $47,182,074.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,616,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Gautam sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $798,211.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock worth $48,886,463. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE HON) opened at 143.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $143.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average of $133.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

