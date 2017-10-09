Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB) PT Set at €69.00 by HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB) opened at 70.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.53. Koenig & Bauer AG has a 52 week low of €40.62 and a 52 week high of €70.98. The stock has a market cap of €1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58.
About Koenig & Bauer AG
Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.
