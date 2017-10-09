Knowles Corporation (KN) Holdings Held by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC continued to hold its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Knowles Corporation worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Corporation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,185,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Corporation by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 446,879 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Corporation by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 564,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Corporation by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Corporation by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Knowles Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, insider Michael S. Polacek acquired 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,136.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation (KN) opened at 15.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company’s market cap is $1.42 billion. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.90.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Knowles Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Knowles Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Corporation will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation Company Profile

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

