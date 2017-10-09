Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) opened at 19.98 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 864.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $154,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, Kite Realty Group, L.P., owns interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States.

