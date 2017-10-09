Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $46.00 price target on Kinsale Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) opened at 43.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $908.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.05.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 124,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $4,565,622.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 109.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 115,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

