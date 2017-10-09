Keywords Studios PLC (KWS) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KWS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.91) price target on shares of Keywords Studios PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. FinnCap downgraded shares of Keywords Studios PLC to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.26) to GBX 1,325 ($17.58) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios PLC from GBX 1,260 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($18.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Keywords Studios PLC (LON KWS) opened at 1400.00 on Friday. Keywords Studios PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 415.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,489.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,334.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 950.56. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 781.02 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%.

