Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $221,000 Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,839 shares. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.33 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $368,842.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawn M. Becker sold 21,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $2,855,670.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,809 shares in the company, valued at $19,087,856.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,495 shares of company stock worth $7,538,395. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

