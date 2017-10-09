Kellogg Company (K) Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Kellogg by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE K) opened at 62.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg Company has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $78.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 70.22%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg Company will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.74%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

