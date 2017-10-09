Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (KMF) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.5080685842392 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE KMF) opened at 14.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs), midstream companies, other MLPs and other energy companies.

