K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) to announce $66.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for K2M Group Holdings’ earnings. K2M Group Holdings reported sales of $59.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that K2M Group Holdings will report full-year sales of $66.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $267.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $302.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $304.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow K2M Group Holdings.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.26 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTWO shares. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K2M Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, insider John Philip Md Kostuik sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $26,247.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 39,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $919,773.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,129 shares of company stock worth $1,033,644 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 5,175.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of K2M Group Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of K2M Group Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

K2M Group Holdings (KTWO) traded down 19.97% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. 4,459,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $754.16 million. K2M Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

About K2M Group Holdings

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

