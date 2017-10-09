K&S AG (SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at equinet AG

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities researchers at equinet AG in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on K&S AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS AG set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on K&S AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S AG in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on K&S AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on K&S AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.80 ($25.65).

Shares of K&S AG (ETR SDF) opened at 21.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of €4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89. K&S AG has a one year low of €16.77 and a one year high of €24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.13.

About K&S AG

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

