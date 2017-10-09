JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.85 Million Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.67% of Hurco Companies worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 263,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hurco Companies news, Director Robert W. Cruickshank sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Cruickshank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,780 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) opened at 43.25 on Monday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hurco Companies, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment.

