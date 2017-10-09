JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.66% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) opened at 21.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $792.64 million. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.61% and a negative net margin of 206.33%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.47) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,089 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

