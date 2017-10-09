JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 37,840 Shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of TeleTech Holdings worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in TeleTech Holdings by 888.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 25,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TeleTech Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ TTEC) opened at 41.65 on Monday. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. TeleTech Holdings had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TeleTech Holdings, Inc. will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from TeleTech Holdings’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. TeleTech Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-37840-shares-of-teletech-holdings-inc-ttec.html.

TeleTech Holdings Profile

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Receive News & Ratings for TeleTech Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeleTech Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.