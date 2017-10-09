JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.59% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 178,658 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-178658-shares-of-corvus-pharmaceuticals-inc-crvs.html.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) opened at 16.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $22.14. The company’s market cap is $348.97 million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($3.18) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.