Jefferies Group LLC Trims British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Target Price to GBX 6,100

British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 6,500 ($86.22) to GBX 6,100 ($80.91) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($79.59) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($84.89) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc from GBX 5,400 ($71.63) to GBX 5,340 ($70.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc from GBX 5,420 ($71.89) to GBX 5,610 ($74.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Whitman Howard restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($70.30) price target on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,601.18 ($74.30).

Shares of British American Tobacco plc (LON BATS) opened at 4822.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 89.60 billion. British American Tobacco plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,237.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,643.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,749.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,157.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.75) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.

British American Tobacco plc Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

