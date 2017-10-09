Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $471.00. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $18.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $493.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $484.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $489.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ REGN) opened at 469.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.32 and its 200 day moving average is $451.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $325.35 and a 52 week high of $543.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Landry sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.19, for a total value of $248,371.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,456.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 166,415 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $480.93 per share, with a total value of $80,033,965.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,468 shares of company stock valued at $42,312,448. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

