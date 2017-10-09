Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $138.52 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (MMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 718.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,521 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.41% of Maximus worth $138,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Maximus by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Maximus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Maxim Group set a $66.00 price target on Maximus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maximus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE MMS) traded down 0.24% during trading on Monday, hitting $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $600.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bruce Caswell sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $60,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,128.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,181. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

