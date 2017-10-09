Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 3,379,042 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,379,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,505,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.75% of CommScope Holding as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,843,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,522,000 after purchasing an additional 183,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,275,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding by 478.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,502,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,279,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,975,000 after purchasing an additional 702,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding by 54.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,307,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,632 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Longbow Research cut CommScope Holding from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut CommScope Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CommScope Holding in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CommScope Holding in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) traded down 0.45% on Monday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 126,747 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CommScope Holding had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $493,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $163,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope Holding

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

