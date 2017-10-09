Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 603,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,919,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 8,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 698.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 48,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after buying an additional 145,986 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Phillips 66 (PSX) opened at 92.82 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

