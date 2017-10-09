J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Citigroup Inc. (C)

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $78.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Get Citigroup Inc. alerts:

Citigroup (C) opened at 75.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $76.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/j-p-morgan-chase-co-reaffirms-overweight-rating-for-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $344,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 206.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.