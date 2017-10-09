J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Shares Bought by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,144 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up 1.9% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 3.26% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $326,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) traded down 0.89% on Monday, hitting $105.78. 293,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $111.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $94,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $272,094.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,872 shares of company stock worth $103,066,436. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

