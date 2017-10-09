ITT Inc. (ITT) Holdings Held by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC continued to hold its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.16% of ITT worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 57.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) opened at 46.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.48. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $630.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. BidaskClub cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

