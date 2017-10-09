Iteris Inc (ITI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris Inc (NYSE:ITI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris Inc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Iteris in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on Iteris and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of Iteris (NYSE:ITI) opened at 7.43 on Thursday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $241.97 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

Iteris (NYSE:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.31 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Iteris will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/iteris-inc-iti-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider Thomas N. Blair sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $262,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas N. Blair sold 17,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $102,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,051 shares of company stock worth $2,990,259.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.