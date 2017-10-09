iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (SOXX) Position Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,637 shares during the period. iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) makes up approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) were worth $94,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) by 856.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) during the first quarter worth $294,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) during the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) during the second quarter worth $560,000.

Get iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ishares-sp-na-tec-semi-idx-fd-etf-soxx-position-trimmed-by-assetmark-inc.html.

Shares of iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd (NASDAQ:SOXX) traded up 0.64% on Monday, reaching $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 141,497 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.26. iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $162.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.499 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.