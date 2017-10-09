iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE:EFA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 59,493 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average daily volume of 28,812 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (EFA) opened at 68.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $68.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 150,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 754,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ishares-msci-eafe-index-fund-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.