Iron Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 78,908,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,319,000 after buying an additional 390,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,404,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,802,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,789,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,642,000 after buying an additional 380,726 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,935,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,948,000 after buying an additional 384,349 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,054,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,124,000 after buying an additional 3,868,186 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America Corporation news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $2,096,194.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.52 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 26.21 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $275.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

