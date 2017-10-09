Iowa State Bank Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble Company (The) accounts for 2.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.44 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.40. 2,007,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 6,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $558,038.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suranjan Magesvaran sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $956,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,792 shares of company stock worth $4,216,070. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

