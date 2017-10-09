Investors Sell Altria Group (MO) on Strength (MO)

Investors sold shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) on strength during trading on Monday. $52.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $123.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.70 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Altria Group had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. Altria Group traded up $1.02 for the day and closed at $63.57

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.38 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $994,959.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

