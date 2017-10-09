Investors Buy Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) on weakness during trading on Monday. $226.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $178.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.71 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Russell 2000 Index had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 Index traded down ($0.62) for the day and closed at $149.43

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 6,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 2,302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 8,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

