Investors Buy Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM) on weakness during trading on Monday. $188.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $73.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $114.78 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $45.60

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 25.8% in the second quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 295.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,984,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,818 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 51.9% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 145,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 137,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) on Weakness” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/investors-buy-shares-of-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-indx-eem-on-weakness.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.