Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $1,702,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC continued to hold its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,198,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,915,788,000 after acquiring an additional 181,993 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,478,000 after acquiring an additional 215,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,936 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,527,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,805,000 after acquiring an additional 261,720 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Vetr downgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.26 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Standpoint Research raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) opened at 146.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.95. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $182.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.97.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.23. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 71.53% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

