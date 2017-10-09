Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,461,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,795,213.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $40,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,393.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,149,400 shares of company stock valued at $154,143,873 and sold 6,998 shares valued at $962,952. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.35.

Shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) opened at 145.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.11. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $842.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.89 million. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post $5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

