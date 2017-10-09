Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have outerperformed the industry in a year’s time. Successful integration of acquisitions, achievement of cost synergies and reduced debt level well poise Intercontinental Exchange for long term growth. Also, continued strength in its energy franchise, increasing recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives should keep growth on track. For 2017, management expects data services revenues to increase at least 6% in constant currency.However, the company saw its 2017 and 2018 estimates moving south over the last 60 days. Foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. Also, the company estimates third-quarter expenses in the range of $480–$490 million with interest expense to be $47 million in the third quarter and $49 million for fourth- quarter 2017, respectively.”

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE ICE) opened at 69.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.74. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 37,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,635,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $5,246,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,050 shares of company stock worth $9,522,455 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 186.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

