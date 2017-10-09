Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $5,246,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles A. Vice sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $836,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,598,784.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,522,455 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,943.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,048,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380,362 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,641,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,355,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,432 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39,517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,562 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. 1,084,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

