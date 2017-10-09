Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their neutral rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an underweight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.60.
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) opened at 69.915 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $156.65.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 543.35% and a negative return on equity of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 459.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post ($13.98) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $90,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $28,161.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,194.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,920 shares of company stock worth $672,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.
