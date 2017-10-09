Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their neutral rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an underweight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.60.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) opened at 69.915 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $156.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 543.35% and a negative return on equity of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 459.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post ($13.98) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/intercept-pharmaceuticals-icpt-neutral-rating-reiterated-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $90,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $28,161.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,194.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,920 shares of company stock worth $672,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.