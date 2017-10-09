Intelsat (I) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Intelsat (NYSE: I) is one of 36 public companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Intelsat to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat 36.95% -1.90% -0.14% Intelsat Competitors -994.31% 4.82% -5.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intelsat and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 2 2 0 2.50 Intelsat Competitors 509 1567 1747 56 2.35

Intelsat currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 33.10%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Intelsat’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intelsat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intelsat and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.17 billion $1.61 billion 0.97 Intelsat Competitors $27.19 billion $8.09 billion 7.38

Intelsat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Intelsat has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelsat competitors beat Intelsat on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat S.A. operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs). The Company is also a provider of commercial satellite communication services to the United States Government and other select military organizations and their contractors. The Company focuses on business-to-business services, indirectly enable enterprise, government and consumer applications through its customers. The Company has operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, Africa and Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

