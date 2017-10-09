Intel Corporation (INTC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intel Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the chip maker an impact score of 45.3500023365393 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons initiated coverage on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 18,887,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $39.89.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $496,438.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $54,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $51,833.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,608 shares of company stock worth $3,095,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

